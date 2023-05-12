Shakira He published on all platforms the song entitled “Acrostic”, whose lyrics are dedicated to his children, milan and sashaa new song after the trilogy dedicated to his ex-partner, Gerad Pique and the collaboration with Karol G in “TQG”, but there is more.

“You taught me that love is not a scam; And that when it’s real it doesn’t end; I tried not to see me cry; That you don’t see my fragility,” Shakira says in the song.

(Shakira launches Acrostic and reveals new taunts to Piqué: "I don't know how to turn the other cheek")

There is more

With this song, Shakira seems to want to close a stage in her life with messages of improvement as can be heard in the chorus: “The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you; A smile from you is my weakness; Loving you serves as an anesthesia for pain ; It makes me feel better; I’m here for whatever you need You came to complete what I am”.

In a few months, Shakira (Barranquilla, 1977) has released highly successful songs like “Te congratulations” along with the Puerto Rican rauw alejandrothe first of the trilogy of songs dedicated to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, with whom she has had her two children, Milan and Sasha.

And Hamilton?

The Colombian attended the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, United States, but from there various information has been handled.

There he met the actor Tom Cruise, but at night a video was leaked having dinner with the pilot Lewis Hamilton.

Later, he was seen on a yacht with Hamilton, which set off alarm bells in the world of entertainment and sports.

Later, he was seen on a yacht with Hamilton, which set off alarm bells in the world of entertainment and sports.

Even the English press has taken on the task of addressing the issue. According to the sun they are just friends.