Shakira was the star of the Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1. The woman from Barranquilla, in the middle of a race that Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won with an excessive advantage, was the one who brought color to the day, appearing as the great guest of the Mercedes box, the team that is second in the Constructors’ World Championship .

Shakira appeared in the ‘paddock’ along with other stars, like the also singer Rosalía. The striking thing about the case is that the woman from Barranquilla did it in the Mercedes ‘box’, a team led by the British Lewis Hamilton, with whom they had already seen Shakira at the Miami Grand Prix.

And after Shakira’s recordings on the Montmeló circuit became a trend, and a photograph with Hamilton echoed, it became known a video of the party where the Barranquillera and the famous pilot were.

(Who is Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver with whom Shakira is linked?).

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, partying in Barcelona

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Shakira’s Instagram, EFE Agency

Shakira arrived in Barcelona to leave her children, Sasha and Milan, with Piqué, the former Barcelona player who will be responsible for the children until June 19. However, the singer did not go unnoticed.

After attending the Spanish GP, and having a song of hers played at the event, Shakira went ‘out to party’.

In the images circulating on social networks, it can be seen that Shakira went to the big party that was held for the figures that followed the last F1 race live.

The party was organized at the Carpe Diem club, in Barcelona.

In it, as seen in a video, he shared with Hamilton and two other athletes: Neymar and Mbappé.

(Keep reading: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, ‘exposed’ by Mercedes: the video that becomes a trend).

The same way, Shakira was seen with Canadian producer Daniel Caesar and famous Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

More news

SPORTS