Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Those are the two protagonists of the biggest rumors in the entertainment press in recent weeks. The singer from Barranquilla and the British pilot have made headlines in the tabloids for an alleged relationship that they would have been having in recent times. And although they have not ruled on it, the rumors continue to fly with their own strength.

This Thursday, in fact, the press continues to connect the dots of what was Shakira’s visit to London, within the framework of the Formula 1 British GP.

According to what they say, the woman from Barranquilla was present at Silverstone to see Hamilton’s new podium, who is already close to entering the ‘top 3’ of the F1 World Cup.

However, in the midst of this situation, it has gained echo a photo that has gone viral under the label of being “Hamilton and Shakira’s first selfie”. But the reality is different.

‘Shakira and Hamilton’s first selfie’

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP

An image has circulated through networks such as Facebook and Twitter in which Shakira and Hamilton appear in front of the camera.

The image shows them together, quite smiling, but with a black and white filter.

And although comments such as “The couple of the year” and “They look very good” appear in the singer’s fan groups, the reality is that the photo is false.



The image was made by a user who decided to join Shakira and Hamilton in a montage.

And although some say it looks real, the original image of Shakira, in the same pose, was with a fan.

For its part, the photograph of Hamilton is from when he was distinguished as a royal knight by the British monarchy, at the end of 2021.

That photo is FAKE!

The real photo is with a fan :). I honestly don’t understand what is the desire of many to want to link Shakira with Lewis Hamilton 🙄 let things flow normally and without pressure… Better luck in the next assembly 😂✌🏻 #shakifans https://t.co/x8hbkO6uCm pic.twitter.com/JsZwR6j1NY — Underneath Your Clothes (@shakifans_sv) July 11, 2023

So far, neither Shakira nor Hamilton have spoken about their alleged relationship.

