Outings continue between Shakira and lewis hamilton. This time they were seen going for a ride on a yacht and accompanied by their closest circle. The images were taken in an exclusive place in Miami. Let us remember that the singer had already been photographed together with the athlete at a dinner that took place after the fifth Formula 1 race, which was attended by various personalities from the media. In the following note know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Billboard’s Women in Music: Shakira is the woman of the year

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton They went out on a yacht ride together with some close friends and family. Such was the case of Tonino, brother of the interpreter and who in recent days has monopolized various covers for being the point of strength of ‘Shak’ in the face of the controversial separation that he is going through with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Lewis coincide in another yacht outing. Photo: Grosby



Shakira looked very happy on the walk. Photo: Grosby

Biscayne Bay witnessed the meeting between the two figures in the middle. The interpreter came out in a lilac dress and cape, while Hamilton wore a cap, a white long-sleeved polo shirt and light blue shorts. The ride had about eight people.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are seen at a dinner

the corridor of Formula 1 and Shakira were an observer at a dinner in the restaurant Cipriani. The meeting took place after the racing event in which Max Verstappen won. Likewise, various personalities and artists were seen, such was the case of Vin Diesel, Maluma, Tom Cruise, among others.

Shakira and Tom Cruise strike up a conversation

To the performer of “The Bicycle” he was seen chatting with Tom Cruise. They both looked very comfortable and happy. Even the press and social networks set off the alarms of a possible relationship; however, this seems to be denied through the new images.

#Shakira #Lewis #Hamilton #yacht #ride #images #light