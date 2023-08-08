The issue of the relationship between Shakira and the pilot of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton each day brings new information.

It was already known that the couple had their secret meetings on an island, in Ibiza, that he went at night.

(Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)

Confirmed?

Neither of them has confirmed that they are in a relationship, but the world’s media have been on top of the information.

A few days ago, the Spanish model and presenter Tamara Beanie In the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, he dared to say in which property the two had their meetings.

According to her, the site is in ‘Villa Coco Loco’, in Ibiza. “We can confirm that Hamilton came in at night, we assume that to meet Shakira, logically…”, she said.

And he added: “We can confirm, through a person with whom I have spoken, that he has seen Hamilton entering the urbanization here one of the nights.”

Well, this is the luxurious mansion in which these couple’s meetings were held.

It is a house with a pool, open terraces, many gardens and special vegetation, as well as having a more than paradisiacal view as it is close to the sea.

Shakira, it was known, spent in this place the last days of the month of July 2023 and the beginning of August, in the Lewis Hamilton calendar, it could have been before the Belgian Grand Prix.

(Luz Mery Tristán, ‘our light’: heartbreaking message from great friends of the skater