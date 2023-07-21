Shakira It is in the eye of the hurricane. It was reported that a Spanish court opened a second case against the Colombian singer as a result of a complaint from the prosecutionwhich accuses her of defrauding the Treasury in personal income and wealth taxes for the 2018 fiscal year.

As reported by Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), The case against the artist, which is being investigated by the investigative court number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), is open for two crimes against the public Treasury.

Shakira will be judged from next November 20 at the Barcelona audience for allegedly defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, in another case that was also initiated by a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor.

For some time there has been speculation about a close relationship between the Barranquillera and the pilot of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton.

Shakira was in the Miami Grand Prixthen he went to Barcelona and finally he was in Britain.

On all three occasions, they were seen after the competition sharing their free time, but no one has confirmed that they have anything.

‘They are inseparable’

The international media have been in charge of following the trail and this Thursday InTouchWeekly touched on the information.

“He has surpassed Gerard [Piqué , su ex] and is ramping up her romance with Lewis,” a source tells the outlet.

“They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”the outlet stated.

38-year-old Hamilton has a reputation for being a gamer, but the 46-year-old “Don’t You Worry” singer trusts her instincts, the source says. “She believes in love and is very open to seeing what the future holds for them.”

