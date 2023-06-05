Shakira It continues to be a topic of conversation for many media, because once again he was seen with the racing driver lewis hamilton in the event Spanish Grand Prixwhere they were seen very together in a scene which organized the event, making rumors of a possible romance stronger.

Although the producer Mustafa the Poet accompanied them, as well as the singer Daniel Caesar, this was not an impediment for Shakira to interact with the racing driver, Lewis Halmiton, who is said to be very interested in the Colombian, who months ago ended his romance with Gerard Piqué.

For those who don’t know, Shakira It has been characterized not only by the thunder that he had with the father of his children, but by the songs that he has dedicated to him, which have been a sweeping success worldwide, although his possible romances have also caused a stir.

Shakira very happy with Lewis Hamilton/Twitter

For his part, Lewis Halmiton has been characterized by leading a more relaxed life, although his love list is also popular, far from falling into scandals, he has always known how to handle them in a much calmer way and that is applauded by his fans who support his career for years.

“The FIFAs are outraged because Shakira after a year of their separation, possibly found a new love and I do not mourn him for 10 years”, “From one 10 years younger than her, to another 8 years younger than her. Good thing she doesn’t make the same mistake twice”, “Well, the “next prisoner” prefers to have dinner with friends -she included- and with the girlfriend of one of those friends included… in a trendy place… instead to go to a hotel with her… alone. Weird, right?”, write the networks.

