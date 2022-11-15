The theme of the artists who will be in the Qatar World Cup It has become very controversial, as several of them have given up presenting themselves.

british musician rod steward has revealed that he rejected an offer of more than one million dollars (960,000 euros) to perform during the World Cup in Qatar for moral reasons. “They offered me a lot of money, over a million dollars, to play there fifteen months ago.

I turned it down” because “it’s not right to go” to that World Cup, Stewart told the British newspaper “The Sunday Times” in an interview in which he was asked about the lack of gay rights in Qatar.

strong messages

“Fans should be careful,” said the musician, who said that “it would have been nice” to play his song “The Killing of Georgie” during the World Cup, which narrates the murder of a gay friend in the 1970s.

The also British Dua LipaFor his part, he has refused to perform at the World Cup in Qatar to claim LGBTIQ+ and women’s rights and assured that he will encourage the English team “from afar”.

“I hope to visit Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” the 27-year-old artist said on Instagram.

These resignations have generated a reaction from the public, who are asking J. Balvin and Shakira not to go to Qatar as a way of protest.

J Balvin toured Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Mauricio Duenas. EFE

“While Dua Lipa announces that she will not travel to the World Cup in Qatar for the violation of human rights against women, gays and worker immigrants, J Balvin and Shakira sell their principles to appear at the opening,” he wrote nico isazainfluencer and activist on political issues.

“For them, discrimination against people LGBTIQ+ it’s normal. Not for Dua Lipa. His rejection of violence is something to admire, ”was read in a trill from a music fan.

Shakira is going to sing at the World Cup in the country where: Gender violence is not typified in the penal code; if an unmarried woman gets pregnant she goes to jail; Women need permission and guardianship from men at various stages of their lives. Check your idols ”, was another of the harsh messages that were known.

