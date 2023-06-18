Sunday, June 18, 2023, 18:27



Shakira has unveiled 20 seconds of her new song, ‘Copa vacía’, a collaboration with Manuel Turizo in which she talks about her ex-partner again, Gerard Piqué. The Colombian recounts how her relationship with the father of her children faded because he was focused on other tasks until meeting her new partner led to the final break. “You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure. Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention. The phone rings, use your hand with me. I know you’re hot, but I’m much hotter”, says the lyrics of this work that follows the path of ‘BZRP Music Session #53’, ‘TQG’, ‘Monotonía’ and ‘Acrostico’. At the moment there is no date for the official release, when the lyrics will be known in full, but it promises to become a new success for the singer.

This work comes as the wedding bells ring for Piqué and Clara Chía. It seems that the couple will announce their intention to marry on June 24, Saturday. They will do it at the link of the athlete’s brother, Marc Piqué, thus fulfilling the saying that another wedding comes out of a wedding.