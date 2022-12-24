Shakira and her Christmas message

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira has not stopped being news in the main media and on social networks.
The Colombian shares with her children.
December 24, 2022, 05:50 PM
It sounded at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa the waka wakathe official song of that championship, when the Colombian singer Shakirahis interpreter, and the footballer of the Spanish team Gerard Piqué they met, fell in love and became one of the most popular couples on the international scene.
After several months of negotiations between her lawyers, on December 1st Shakira and Piqué signed the agreement that will allow the singer to settle in 2023 with her children in Miami (United States), where he has a residence and where his maternal family has been residing for the last few years.
Not alone
The agreement came after both expressed through a statement that they had done it to “guarantee the well-being” of their children. After his signature, Piqué’s lawyer explained to the press that the two were already “calmer and more relaxed”.
The Spanish media affirm that the Colombian is in dubai cwith their children, Sasha and Milan, and that they must return to Barcelona to spend the Three Kings party with Piqué.
Shakira, it is warned, will travel to Miami the first days of January.
Thanks for all the love and support you gave me and my kids during this year. I wish you a sweet holiday. Here’s to a 2023 that’s filled with peace and hope.❣️ pic.twitter.com/qpqwytkoni
— Shakira (@shakira) December 24, 2022
#Shakira #Christmas #message
