Shakira and Hamilton, caught at night dinner in Barcelona: photo shakes the networks

Shakira and Hamilton.
Screenshot STAR+, EFE
Shakira and Hamilton.
The Colombian witnessed the Formula One Grand Prix this Sunday.
Shakira became a trend again this Sunday in Formula 1. After her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, the singer from Barranquilla returned to the circuits, and she did so at the Spanish Grand Prix, which was held in Barcelona.
(You may be interested in: Shakira, the ‘queen’ in Lewis Hamilton’s box in Barcelona: video in Formula 1)
Although Shakira never goes unnoticed, her presence on the Montmeló circuit was even more newsworthy because she was seen in the box at Mercedes.
According to fans, it is a new nod to the British lewis hamiltonwith whom he was seen in Miami conversing in a restaurant and on a yacht.
dinner with hamilton
Well, Shakira had a post-race meeting with the pilot. A photo is circulating on social networks showing Colombian style at a dinner with Hamiltonan image that has aroused all kinds of comments and shakes social networks.
In the image, the Colombian and the pilot share dinner and drinks with other friends and pose for a photo.
As seen in the broadcast of the race, Shakira lived the Spanish GP in the ‘paddock’. As reported, the Barranquillera encouraged Hamilton from the Mercedes box.
For his part, the British pilot surprised by being the great figure of the day, finishing in second place, behind Max Verstappen.
