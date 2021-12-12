If Shakira and Gerard Piqué have something, it is that they like to be on trend day, even more so if they have to do with business opportunities. The footballer has already demonstrated on more than one occasion his nose for investments and his ability to start businesses, many of them related to the world of sport. The same happens with the singer who earlier this year sold the rights to her 145 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited for a multimillion-dollar sum with the conviction that “once a song goes out into the world, it doesn’t belong to me alone.” Along the same lines, the two have embarked on digital projects.

Without each abandoning their business, namely sports and art, both have launched their own NFT (non-fungible token). NFTs are unique digital assets based on blockchain technology (bolckchain), the same as cryptocurrencies, which can be copied but only have an original with its digital certificate of ownership and authenticity, that is, they can be forwarded, published and reproduce infinitely many times although only one will be the authentic one. Thus, the Colombian auctioned a series of moving drawings (gifs) that accompanied small unpublished instrumental or vocal compositions. Some images of the illustrator Bosslogic, with her as the protagonist, as a superheroine, some of which have reached 30,000 and 60,000 dollars, although most of them have been sold for 300.

For his part, at the beginning of the football season, Piqué presented his NFTs in collaboration with the company Sorare, a French start-up of which he is one of the owners together with Griezmann. An online soccer trading card exchange service based on the same cryptocurrency technology that had the participation of 142 clubs, including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid. Each soccer team could incorporate the cards of its own players as a non-fungible token. Sorare managed to raise 680 million dollars in a round of financing and its value exceeded 4.300 million.

Thus, when their traditional careers do not seem to be going through their best moment (the singer’s last musical works have been far from the best positions on the sales lists and the Catalan central’s team, Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​has just been removed from the Champion), their digital investments continue to be successful.

The couple lives with their two children, Milan and Sasha, in Espluges de Llobregat, in a spectacular 3,800-square-meter mansion that they built to their liking and which, it is estimated, could cost them around a million euros. They met at the Soccer World Cup in South Africa in 2010. At that time she was triumphing with ‘Waka waka’ and he with Spain, who won the world championship. At the beginning of 2011 they confirmed their courtship and since then they have not separated. A union that has also led them to start their digital adventure together.