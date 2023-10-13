The life of Shakira and Gerard Piqué it does not change. Each one for his or her part tries to do the best possible, even if the steps each one takes are known. First the work, yes.

They are both very busy. She, in recent weeks, with the release of ‘El Jefe’, while he continues with his Kings League, that gives them to continue in activity.

What happens

The latest information we have is that the ex-couple reached an agreement to sell a mansion they had, or have, in Barcelona.

It is noted that there are several demands from the couple to be able to sell the property, but so far this has not been possible.

The luxurious property has its history, since they lived there from 2012 to 2023. It is said that it has three mansions on the same land. Due to its importance, the Barranquilla player and the former defender of the Barcelona They reached an agreement to get out of it.

As it became known, both agreed to sell the property, not as a gift, but under some conditions so that the deal could be done quickly.

They want the parties to reach an agreement discreetly and without advertisements in newspapers and social networks to avoid more news that they do not like.

It is known that if an agreement is reached, the one that would take the most important sum of the business would be the Colombian, since it was the one that invested the most.

