Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the first sign of the ‘peace’ that now prostrates itself on the ex-partner

Gerard Pique and Shakira
Instagram Kings League Infojobs, Instagram Shakira
Gerard Pique and Shakira
The spirits calmed down and for the moment everyone smiles. This is demonstrated by the new images.
Gerard Piqué and Shakira enter a new phase. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla, after a year of announcing their breakup, it seems that they are finally living the tranquility that comes from having a cordial and friendly relationship.
This week, the ‘Vanitatis’ portal assured, citing supposed sources from the ex-partner’s environment, that “the problems are over” and the hard darts from side to side are over.
Well, within hours of said news, some Gerard Pique images which are cataloged as the first sign that ‘peace’ would be certain.
First sign of ‘peace’ between Shakira and Piqué
In social networks it was learned that, in the middle of his shift with Sasha and Milan, sons of Shakira and Piqué, the father is enjoying each day as if it were the last.
In fact, with calm spirits, Piqué returned to the Barcelona stadium with his offspring, something unexpected in the ‘boom’ of the separation by the whistles against the former defender.
Not surprisingly, his followers classify the visit to the Lluís Companys Olympic stadium as “the first sign of peace between Shakira and Piqué”.
Gerard and his sons Milan and Sasha didn’t want to miss Barça’s debut at the Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium either 👨👦👦💙❤
8/8/2023 pic.twitter.com/LPvYpdAOpX
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) August 9, 2023
