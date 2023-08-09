Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the first sign of the ‘peace’ that now prostrates itself on the ex-partner

August 9, 2023
Pique and Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira

Photo:

Instagram Kings League Infojobs, Instagram Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira

The spirits calmed down and for the moment everyone smiles. This is demonstrated by the new images.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira enter a new phase. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla, after a year of announcing their breakup, it seems that they are finally living the tranquility that comes from having a cordial and friendly relationship.

This week, the ‘Vanitatis’ portal assured, citing supposed sources from the ex-partner’s environment, that “the problems are over” and the hard darts from side to side are over.

Well, within hours of said news, some Gerard Pique images which are cataloged as the first sign that ‘peace’ would be certain.

(Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period; Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’).

First sign of ‘peace’ between Shakira and Piqué

Shakira and Piqué (left).

Photo:

EFE, Screenshot

In social networks it was learned that, in the middle of his shift with Sasha and Milan, sons of Shakira and Piqué, the father is enjoying each day as if it were the last.

In fact, with calm spirits, Piqué returned to the Barcelona stadium with his offspring, something unexpected in the ‘boom’ of the separation by the whistles against the former defender.

Not surprisingly, his followers classify the visit to the Lluís Companys Olympic stadium as “the first sign of peace between Shakira and Piqué”.

