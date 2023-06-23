Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí still cannot claim victory. The former Barcelona player and his new girlfriend continue to be the victim of the accusation of a certain sector of Spanish society for their relationship.

In the last few hours, it has emerged that for the weekend event in the family of Gerard Piqué, the wedding of his brother Marc, the two children who are the result of the relationship between the former soccer player and the Barranquilla singer Shakira will not be able to attend.

And it is that the minors, Sasha and Milan, are already in Miami with their mother, while the former defender prepares details for the event.

What was surprising was what the presenter Pepe Del Real, renowned ‘host’ of the entertainment ‘show’ ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’ stated. And it is that Del Real was accurate in saying that “Children by agreement cannot be with Clara Chía”.

The ‘anti Clara Chía’ clause for children of Shakira and Piqué

Piqué and Clara Chía (left). Photo: Screenshot CHANCE, YouTube Shakira

According to the Spanish journalist, there would be a clause that would say that the children of Piqué and Shakira cannot be with Clara Chía.

And although the information is controversial and strange, Pepe Del Real stands by his point.



“The agreement is that the children are not with Clara”he said in his last intervention. And since then it has been replicated in various media around the world.

About that same information, the lawyer Ramón Tamborero, lawyer at the service of Piqué, had said that it was not true.



“Both will be able to see the children with their future partners without any problem. It is information that has spread around and does not conform to reality,” stated weeks ago.

However, the presenter Pepe Del Real relies on the fact that Clara Chía has never been seen with minors. For this reason, they say in networks, ‘they spoil the future of Clara Chía’.

