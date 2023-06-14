The scandal continues to haunt Shakira and Gerard Piquésince after returning from Colombia For having accompanied her family in the face of the delicate state of health that her father is facing, the controversy haunts her again.

The 46-year-old star traveled to Colombia because her father, william mbarakwas subjected to a surgery on the head to treat hydrocephalus suffering.

After Mr. Mebarak was discharged, Shakira left his native country to return to Miamiwhere she was caught in a meeting with her friends among rumors of a new relationship with the pilot of the Formula 1Lewis Hamilton.

However, the problem that he has had with the father of his children, Piqué, is still at the door, since apparently his ex-partner intends to change the dates of the days that correspond to him to spend next to Sasha and Milan during the vacation.

And it is that since the beginning of June, the children are already in Barcelona, ​​where they were expected to spend most of the summer holidays, since the ex-soccer player corresponds to 70 percent of said period while Shakira only 30.

That is why the minors must continue to live with their father until June 19, and then return to the arms of the beautiful singer from Barranquilla.

However, on June 23, one of the brothers of the 36-year-old Catalan will arrive at the altar, so he intends that his children can accompany him on the family event in Barcelona.

According to Lorena Vázquez, famous journalist, the interpreter of ‘January day‘ would not have accepted Gerard Piqué’s request to extend the term that corresponds to him, even though he told him that in the ‘future he would compensate’ those days.

And it is that the journalist explains that the family of the former Barcelona player did not take in a good way that Shakira refuses to let the children stay longer in Spain, apparently because she does not want the minors to attend the same public event as Piqué’s couple , Clara Chia.

