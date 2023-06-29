Shakira and Gerard Piqué live a never-ending separation. The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan player have starred in one of the most media breakups of the last decade. And although more than a year has passed since they announced the end of their love relationship, unexpected details continue to be revealed.

This Thursday, in the midst of the echo that the recent interview with ‘People en Español’ had, the magazine ‘¡Hola!’ stands out a secret meeting that would have marked everything in full separation.

The secret meeting between Shakira and Piqué

According to ‘Hello!’, Shakira and Piqué would have had to put their emotions to the test because of a private meeting in full separation.

The publication reports that the Colombian and the Spanish had to maintain their composure on May 28, when their relationship had already ended and the global announcement was about to be made.

On that date, the First Communion of Milan, one of his two sons, took place. And, as far as has been known, the atmosphere at the ceremony would not have been the friendliest.

In fact, there is no precise information about the celebration. Above all because, remarks ‘Hello!’, William Mebarak, Shakira’s father, would have suffered a fall in the middle of the street the same day.

“He went to Barcelona to comfort me when I was consumed with sadness for my separation and while there at the First Communion in Milan he was seriously injured in an accident. Everything came together, my home was falling apart”Said Shakira in a chat with ‘People’.

So far, Piqué has not wanted to talk about the events of that May 28, so only the version of Shakira that the press reviews is known.

