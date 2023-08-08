Shakira and Gerard Piqué reconcile: they give news of peace after their stormy separation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira and Piqué (left).
EFE, Screenshot
Shakira and Piqué (left).
After dozens of lawsuits, everything indicates that the time has come for the relationship to be friendly and cordial.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué seem to be entering an unprecedented moment after their media separationannounced more than a year ago.
The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan soccer player have starred in dozens of headlines in the tabloids in recent months due to their alleged disagreements after their breakup.
But now, according to ‘Vanitatis’, the entertainment wing of Spain’s ‘El Confidencial’, the situation seems to be a climate of peace.
The healthy reconciliation of Shakira and Piqué
“There is no longer any discussion or problem”assures ‘Vanitatis’ what they say about Shakira’s environment.
“That’s the way it is, there is no problem at all,” says the outlet that responded to Piqué.
The situation between the former player and the singer, the portal maintains, has reached a point of calm in which everyone benefits.
According to ‘Vanitatis’, the idea of both is to firmly comply with the agreements and that their children do not have to deal with pressure from the media due to the alleged disagreements.
“Peace settles in the separation of Shakira and Piqué: ‘They comply with the agreement to the letter'”celebrates ‘Vanitatis.
The portal publishes how much Piqué and Shakira will continue with their new relationships. Piqué, with Clara Chía. And although it has never been confirmed, the portal says that Shakira would continue with Lewis Hamilton, an F1 driver.
