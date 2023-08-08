Shakira and Gerard Piqué reconcile: they give news of peace after their stormy separation

Shakira and Gerard Piqué seem to be entering an unprecedented moment after their media separationannounced more than a year ago.

(Piqué and Clara Chía, intense romance: captured on a walk through the streets of Barcelona).

The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan soccer player have starred in dozens of headlines in the tabloids in recent months due to their alleged disagreements after their breakup.

But now, according to ‘Vanitatis’, the entertainment wing of Spain’s ‘El Confidencial’, the situation seems to be a climate of peace.

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup).

The healthy reconciliation of Shakira and Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, in recent photographs. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP.

“There is no longer any discussion or problem”assures ‘Vanitatis’ what they say about Shakira’s environment.

“That’s the way it is, there is no problem at all,” says the outlet that responded to Piqué.

The situation between the former player and the singer, the portal maintains, has reached a point of calm in which everyone benefits.

(Catalina Usme breaks down in tears: heartfelt tears of the Colombian figure in the World Cup).

According to ‘Vanitatis’, the idea of ​​both is to firmly comply with the agreements and that their children do not have to deal with pressure from the media due to the alleged disagreements.

“Peace settles in the separation of Shakira and Piqué: ‘They comply with the agreement to the letter'”celebrates ‘Vanitatis.

The portal publishes how much Piqué and Shakira will continue with their new relationships. Piqué, with Clara Chía. And although it has never been confirmed, the portal says that Shakira would continue with Lewis Hamilton, an F1 driver.

More news

SPORTS