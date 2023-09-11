Since the scandal of the infidelities of Gerard Piqué to Shakira and their subsequent separation, the ex-couple has been in the media spotlight due to the long judicial process they are carrying out for the custody of their children.

The former Barcelona footballer and the Colombian singer They decided to end a 12-year love relationship on June 4, 2022, when they announced their separation in the Spanish media.



The relationship between Shakira and Piqué did not end well, due to the possible infidelities that the Spaniard was involved in with Clara Chía (the Catalan’s current romantic partner).

Judicial problem and custody of your children

According to the Spanish pressthe only link that unites Gerard Piqué and Shakira are their children Sasha and Milan, who arose from the love of the couple who began dating after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

As they explain in Spain, the famous you can’t see them ‘not even in paint’ and after the breakup, they do not speak to each other, so everything related to the judicial process for the custody of their children is being handled through lawyers.

Last December, the court decided that Shakira could move to Miami with Sasha and Milan, leaving custody of both minors. However, one of the conditions that the judge placed is that Gerard Piqué had the right to be with them every ten days.

Despite the decision and after several months, an image of Shakira with Piqué and her children has not been seen. According to several Spanish media, The ex-couple prefers not to cross the word and avoided at all costs, so communication is carried out by third parties.

Informal reveals that Shakira and Piqué have not had any contact since their separation and the negotiation for the custody of Sasha and Milan is through Ramón Tamborero and Pilar Mañé.

Finally, it was revealed that the bad relationship between both celebrities has grown in recent months due to Shakira’s hints in her songs and various comments that Piqué has made.

Piqué in serious economic crisis: for Shakira?

When the divorce was officially announced, Piqué was still an active player. Finally, he decided to retire at the end of 2022, in part, due to the reactions against him after the situations that led him to end his coexistence with the Barranquilla woman.

Indirectly, what happened served to give Shakira’s career an extraordinary relaunch, in which what happened with the Catalan had a lot to do with it, since several of her new successes included hints (and others not so indirect) towards her ex-partner.

The controversial separation and the details that led to it have affected Piqué financially. His company, Kosmos, will lose Davis Cup advertising, and his sports project after his retirement from football, the Kings League, received a strong blow when Mediaset, which had bought the television rights, decided to remove it from its programming grid due to low ratings.

SPORTS

