When it seemed that the waters between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué had calmed down, a new storm seems to threaten the tense relationship between the two.after the separation that was announced in June 2022.

The couple’s divorce agreement was a long and stormy process, with hints from both sides, especially from Shakira, who took advantage of the situation to give an enormous boost to her musical career, with several works in which, not to mention the Catalan and his new partner, Clara Chía, gives an account of what he feels after the breakup.

Now, the paparazzi Jordi Martín, one of those who has followed the process of Shakira and Piqué most closely, revealed, in the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, that there are new discrepancies between them, related to their children, Milan and Sasha.

The singer enjoys her fortune with her children and also helps the Pies Descalzos philanthropic foundation.

The new conflict between Shakira and Piqué



“Piqué and Shakira are having problems because of their children’s school holidays, in addition to the fact that they cannot agree to sell the house they have together in Barcelona,” Martin said.

The conflict would be of such magnitude that it would even have led the former Barcelona player to make a strong request to his ex-partner.



“On good authority they tell me that Piqué is pressuring Shakira to agree to sell the house,” Martín pointed out, and added: “I could have evidence that could complicate the case that the singer has even with the Treasury against her.”

In the separation agreement it had been established that Milan and Sasha would live with Shakira in Miami and that Piqué could see his children 10 days a month. However, the ex-footballer would argue against a legal argument to have more time with them.

“He demands more days to enjoy his children. The weapon that Piqué has is that the agreement they signed in Barcelona was never ratified in Miami, which leaves a legal vacuum that he wants to take advantage of,” Martín concluded.

