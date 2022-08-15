After announcing their separation, Shakira and Gerard Pique They go through some legal problems because of the properties that each one owns and what they acquired when they had a stable relationship. One of these would be a private plane valued at 20 million dollars, which they acquired a long time ago to transport themselves.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised the international celebrity in June, when it was leaked that both were estranged due to infidelity on the part of the Spanish soccer player. As a result, several rumors about their relationship were unleashed; However, what is certain is the difficulty that the authorities have in distributing the great fortune that the couple has.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s private plane

The issue of custody of their children Sasha and Milan is already resolved; however, the properties that both have are still in dispute. This is the case of the private plane that, according to the Prensa Libre media outlet, Shakira and Gerard Piqué bought to avoid commercial flights and have more comfort when traveling internationally with their little ones.

According to the As.com portal, the duo is not willing to give up the aerial vehicle, but they do not intend to dedicate energy to this judicial issue either. For this reason, Shakira and Gerard Piqué will let their lawyers take care of solving this process.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira seek to prioritize the well-being of their two children. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo/AFP

What is Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s plane like?

The Prensa Libre portal stated that, in 2010, the couple acquired a Learjet 60XR that has the capacity to transport a maximum of 10 passengers. Due to the comfort that the family wanted to have on each flight, the private plane would have a bedroom with two beds, a living room with a plasma TV, a family dining room, among other spaces.

Finally, the aforementioned portal assured that this property would be valued at 20 million dollars.