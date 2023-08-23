Friday, August 25, 2023
Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to fight: they predict a “new fight”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in Sports
0
The ex-partner continues to be the center of attention.

Again the relationship between Gerard Pique and Shakiraafter the announcement of their separation, is back in the news, but this time they are not as good as they had been presented a few days ago.

They have dedicated themselves to complying with the agreements they have reached, but everything indicates that they have not finished their ‘fights’.
something big is coming

Piqué continues with his business in Barcelona, ​​alongside Clara Chia Martihis girlfriend, and counting the days to meet his children again.

They, Sasha and Milan, live in Miami, United States, with the Barranquillera, who is also working hard on her new single.

The singer has been linked to various characters, but no one has been able to confirm this information. Meanwhile, because more news is known.

What is said

One of the journalists who follows their lead is Lorraine Vazquez and has spoken on the ‘YAS Verano’ program on Antena 3, in which he confirmed that there is a new dispute between the ex-partner.

“Shakira and Piqué, right now, are going through a very tense moment. Within a few weeks we will be able to give some type of information about this tension,” he said.

And he added: “Now it is a complicated point because they do not agree on a series of important things for both of them. Maybe in a few weeks we can give some more information.”

Sports

