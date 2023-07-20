This Thursday the world woke up to the news that a Spanish court opened a second case against the Colombian singer Shakira following a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses her of defrauding the Treasury in personal income taxes and assets for the 2018 fiscal year.

As reported by Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), The case against the artist, which is being investigated by the investigative court number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), is open for two crimes against the public Treasury.

Shakira will be judged from next November 20 at the Hearing of Barcelona for allegedly defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, in another case that was also initiated by a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor.

In that first open case, the Prosecutor’s Office asks him for eight years and two months in prison, as well as a fine of 23.8 million euros, for six crimes of tax fraud, for allegedly evading the payment of taxes to the Spanish Treasury despite the fact that, according to the public ministry, he resided in Spain since 2012 and has been obliged to pay taxes in this country ever since.

Piqué began a relationship with Clara Chia Marti before knowing, officially, his separation with the singer from Barranquilla, which exploded social networks.

After several meetings of the lawyers on both sides, Shakira and Gerard Piqué They reached an agreement for their separation, the same one that they announced in December 2022.

And in it there are several reasons why Chía Marti accepts, but has not been able to fully digest. As sasha and milantheir children, live with their mother in Miami, United States, Piqué spends time with his children over school holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break.

In addition, the former defender of the Spain team is with his children on summer vacation, the Catalan will have his children 70 percent of the time, while the Colombian will be with them 30 percent.

In the Program of Ana Rosa, Pepe del Real, He warned that Clara Chía “is not completely comfortable with this agreement and has a hard time when her partner’s children are with her boyfriend for so many days,” says La Vanguardia.

“According to the journalist in the Mediaset space, Chía fully understands that Piqué has his children and respects that they are a priority in his life and the agreement he reached with his ex, but it is very bad for him to have to leave his partner’s apartment when the children come. During these days, the young woman returns to her parents’ house, which causes an uncomfortable and not pleasant situation for her, “said the collaborator of the program. (Egan Bernal: hard story of his suffering after losing almost 38 minutes on the Tour)

