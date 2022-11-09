Five months after they announced their separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué signed the agreement on the custody of their two children. The Spanish press was until dawn yesterday at the residence where the pop star and former figure of Barcelona was. “We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure. Our only objective is to provide you with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that your privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment,” they both said in a statement released yesterday at noon.

At dawn, the legal teams of both went out to speak with the press. The first to leave the meeting was Shakira’s lawyer, Pilar Mañé, who declared with a smile: “We’re done.” Then, together with her, Ramón Tamborero, legal representative of the now ex-soccer player, He said: “We have signed and by mutual agreement an agreement has been reached.”

When asked by the press for details, they said: “Now we can’t talk.” But in good spirits, both joked with the journalists that they were “suffering” at midnight because no agreement was reached. “Never as much as us, I assure you,” Tamborero said for the cameras about the meeting that lasted 13 hours. “Happy on both sides. We have all worked very hard”.

“(The trial) was a red line”

After ending their 12-year relationship, the former couple agreed that their children, Milan and Sasha, should live in Miami to escape media pressure. On Shakira’s side, each song that she releases from her is under scrutiny and, in the only interview she gave after her separation, she announced that she planned to leave Spain because during her relationship she had put in second place her career.

“‘At events, at concerts, between recordings… she has always breastfed children, at meetings, wherever,'” the Spanish outlet El País quotes a source. Piqué, who has been harassed since his relationship with university student Clara Chía became known, said goodbye to the Barcelona club amid controversy over his poor performance, his business with the club and the current Sports Law in his country. “Sometimes wanting is letting go,” he said on the court last weekend.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué had a romantic relationship for more than 10 years. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

El País, released details on how the singer sought to avoid the exposure of minors. “He agrees and has perfectly understood that they live in a world where they are harassed by the media, from the school gate to with photographers hidden behind the flowerpots, ”reported their sources.

“Piqué will be able to cross the Atlantic to see his children as many times as he wants and the expenses would be borne by both of them,” says the outlet. In this regard, Tamborero replied that what they sought was to avoid reaching a trial that would make the separation even more mediatic. “Both have made a great effort to reach an agreement and thus avoid a contentious procedure for the children. It was a red line for them. Piqué has looked above his own interests, above all else. He has made a great sacrifice as a father, in exchange for accepting and avoiding that his children have to prosecute their lives”.