In her new song BZRP music session #53, Shakira (45) responds, among other things, to the new relationship of Piqué (35), who is dating a 22-year-old woman. For example, she sings: ,,I am worth two 22-year-olds. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

Today, Piqué came back to this with a quip as he pulled into the car park in a Renault Twingo to watch a local football match. Earlier, the former defender of FC Barcelona also concluded an agreement with the watch brand Casio. According to Piqué, these clocks last ‘for a lifetime’.

Last summer, Shakira and Piqué announced that they were separating after a relationship of twelve years. The couple has two children together. After the breakup, Shakira never responded to Pique’s alleged adultery. She also declined to go into details of the divorce.

#Shakira #Gerard #Piqué #dissing #breaking