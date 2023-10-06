Shakira He talked about everything and said he was in one of his best moments, regaining confidence and feeling good about the future.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” confessed the Colombian during her participation in Billboard’s Latin Music Week, which was held in Miami Beach, in southern Florida (USA).

For part and part

In what was perhaps the session with the most attendance at this event, Shakira confessed that she was “very inspired, eager,” happy to go to the studio to record, at a time when composition is for her a “catharsis” and It has helped him “get out of the mud.”

“It turns out that I was less fragile than I thought and music has been my main survival tool,” acknowledged the Barranquillain clear allusion to the notorious separation last year of the father of her two children, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéafter 11 years of relationship.

“I was surprised by the possibility of being able to make lemonade with the most sour lemons,” said the interpreter at another time, who thanked the support she has received from her audience who have continued to support her even during her time in Barcelona, in which, he said, he had “one foot on the brake.”

There were 11 years with Piqué, a relationship that officially ended in June 2022, when both announced it.

Why did they never go to the altar?

The Barranquilla woman speaks little about it, much less the former soccer player, but it was recently remembered that both spoke about the subject in 2020.

“Marriage scares me. I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior,” said the Colombian.

Shakira acknowledged that she did not receive an official proposal from her partner either, and he was not far behind.

“It’s their mentality, I mean, I like how we are now. We have two children, aged nine and seven, we work well as a couple. We don’t have the need to be married. I don’t have any problem, but that’s not the case,” Piqué said in an interview with Gary Neville on the show ‘The Overlap’.

