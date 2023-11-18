The private life of the Colombian artist Shakirain relation to his ex-partner Gerard Piquécontinues to give something to cut, now, with a version that arose regarding a tense meeting that the singer would have had with Clara Chía Martí.



According to the program Gossip No Like, a very close source had revealed to them that the two women did have a racy confrontation. This would have occurred just before Shakira moved out of her house in Spain.

Apparently the meeting took place at the beginning of this year when the young woman would have been at the house with Piqué himself, who arrived to leave his children, just when Shakira was there.

According to the version, the meeting was risqué and even almost led to physical aggression. Clara Chía would have yelled expletives at Shakira in the altercation.

The journalist Adrian Toval He assured that a source close to the house’s employees was the one who told details of what happened that night.

“Shakira sees Clara Chía walking around her house, it bothered her to see the lover in her house with an air of superiority,” said the communicator.

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué

“Clara Chía yelled at Shakira ‘old lady, ‘Now I have Piqué by my side’”, which would have unleashed the anger of the Barranquilla woman.

The information indicates that Shakira asked Piqué’s girlfriend to leave her house, “Clara Chía tries to physically attack Shakira and it was Tonino, the Colombian’s brother, who had to intervene.”

According to what was revealed by the journalist, the children helped their uncle to protect their mother and even the words with which the young woman would have referred to Shakira would not only be “old”, but also “witch and menopausal”.

The version, spread by entertainment media, is already flooding social networks.

