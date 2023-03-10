Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video

It is already known that the success of the ‘BZRP Music Session #53’ will hit American television screens and Shakirathe producer bizarre and the presenter Jimmy Fallon They will be its protagonists.

‘The Tonight Show’, led by Fallon, is one of the most important cultural programming in the United States and the world in general.

More work

For this reason, the American will receive the Colombian and the Argentine in the next few days, who will star in a live version of their renowned song together.

It is pointed out that it was the “final blow” of the Barranquillera to her ex-husband, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, because the song is full of references to him and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

In the last few hours, information circulated warning that the song has a long version and that, without a doubt, it will be another bomb from Barranquilla.

“There was nothing left of this love. You stole the Grammys and even the jam,” the social networks indicate.

Well, it is such a moment that the media already say that the Barranquillera is in USA, ready for another battle.

It is pointed out that Piqué will again be the center of attraction and that the lyrics will “make him famous” again.

what is known

Meanwhile, Piqué continues in his business, at the forefront of the kings leaguethe show that continues on its way.