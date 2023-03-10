Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira launched a harsh song against her ex-husband Piqué this January 11.
Bizarrap and Pique
The bomb has woken up in the last few hours.
It is already known that the success of the ‘BZRP Music Session #53’ will hit American television screens and Shakirathe producer bizarre and the presenter Jimmy Fallon They will be its protagonists.
‘The Tonight Show’, led by Fallon, is one of the most important cultural programming in the United States and the world in general.
(Linda Caicedo makes history! Watch her first goal for Real Madrid)
(Piqué’s ex-girlfriend appears and aggravates controversy over Shakira: “We have to help each other”)
More work
For this reason, the American will receive the Colombian and the Argentine in the next few days, who will star in a live version of their renowned song together.
It is pointed out that it was the “final blow” of the Barranquillera to her ex-husband, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, because the song is full of references to him and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.
In the last few hours, information circulated warning that the song has a long version and that, without a doubt, it will be another bomb from Barranquilla.
“There was nothing left of this love. You stole the Grammys and even the jam,” the social networks indicate.
Well, it is such a moment that the media already say that the Barranquillera is in USA, ready for another battle.
It is pointed out that Piqué will again be the center of attraction and that the lyrics will “make him famous” again.
what is known
Meanwhile, Piqué continues in his business, at the forefront of the kings leaguethe show that continues on its way.
