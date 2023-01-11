Shakira He surprised all his fans around the world with good news as soon as 2023 started. The singer, who had great success with his song “Monotonía” in collaboration with Ozuna, in which he talked about his separation with Gerard Piqué, now prepares to release a new song together with the renowned DJ Bizarrap, which will be named as Session #53. It is expected that in her lyrics she will again mention her controversial break with the former soccer player, which she gave as a result of an infidelity.

Bizarrap confirms collaboration with Shakira

Prior to 3 pm this Tuesday, January 10, the Argentine artist Bizarrap confirmed the collaboration with Shakira through his Twitter account.

The news was applauded by hundreds of followers of both artists, who reacted on social networks to the confirmation of the new song. “Tremendous shooting that is coming for (Gerard) Piqué” Y “Shakira comes with everything and against everyone, without a doubta”, were some of the comments.

Bizarrap confirms collaboration with Shakira. Photo: Twitter capture

When and where can you see the premiere of session 53?

Shakira and Bizarrap’s BZRP Music Session #53 already has a release date and will be the Wednesday January 11 from 8:30 pm The video clip of the new session is expected to be published on the artist’s official YouTube account, who recently presented his success to the world together with Quevedo, baptized as “Quédate”.

Shakira and Bizarrap will have a session together. Photo: Bizarrap/Twitter

What will the new theme be about?

According to Los40 Spain, in this music session Shakira He will speak again about his controversial separation with Gerard Piqué, so he would follow the same line of his last two musical hits “I congratulate you” and “Monotonía”.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. Photo: LR file

Piqué and the mysterious tweet before Bizarrap’s announcement

Were you aware of the collaboration? Gerard Piqué shared a mysterious post on Twitter an hour before the announcement of Bizarrap’s new “music session” with Shakira.

The message from the former Barcelona soccer player is full of clown, carousel and circus tent emojis. Many of his followers reacted to the tweet and related it to the statement from his ex-partner.

Gerard Piqué sent a peculiar message on networks that would be for Shakira. Photo: Gerard Piqué/Twitter

They filter possible lyrics of “music session” by Bizarrap and Shakira

After bizarre Y Shakira announced their collaboration, the possible lyrics of the song came to light, which would be a ‘tiradera’ to Piqué. International media published a couple of stanzas of it.

This says:

[Coro: Shakira]

A wolf like me is not for guys like you

I was big for you

That’s why you’re with someone just like you

Oh oh oh oh

[Verso: Shakira]

This is for them to notify you, so swallow, swallow, chew

I will not return with you, not even if you cry to me, or beg me

I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you

I only make music, sorry that I splashed you