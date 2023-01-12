The controversial separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué caused a stir within the international show due to rumors of infidelity on the part of the ex-soccer player. Months after the famous breakup, the now ex-partner does not stop starring in the covers, even more so because the Colombian singer has chosen to capture this episode of her life in the latest hits that she has released since then. The most recent was the Music session that she premiered with Bizarrap, which has generated diverse opinions.

Through social networks, users did not hesitate to express their feelings regarding the artist’s latest song and memes filled the internet a few minutes after the official video was published on YouTube. Next, we leave you a compilation of the best and funniest.

Shakira and Bizarrap caused an uproar on social networks. Photo: Twitter

Bizarrap’s announcement

Through his Twitter account, bizarre confirmed the release of a Music session with Shakira. The renowned DJ published an image with the singer and added a brief description in which he provides some details about the premiere.

“Wednesday, @shakira || BZRP Music Session # 53 ″, wrote the young man, generating excitement among his fans.

Bizarrap’s post. Photo: Bizarrap/Twitter

Did Gerard Piqué think about the Music session?

On January 10, Shakira turned the internet on by sharing a mysterious post in which she hinted that she would release a new song in which she would talk about Gerard Piqué. After that, the former FC Barcelona member went to his Twitter profile and left a peculiar message, apparently in response to these speculations.

Despite the fact that the businessman did not comment on the matter, the emojis he sent were enough to know that he was referring to the subject. The face of a clown, a circus tent and a carousel were the figures he chose.