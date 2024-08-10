In the last few hours, a video has caused a sensation in the social networksshowing the Colombian star Shakira and the renowned Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz sharing a dinner in MiamiThe recording, which quickly went viral, has sparked rumours about a possible romantic relationship between the two singers. Although Shakira and Sanz have insisted that their relationship is strictly friendly, the recent images have rekindled speculation among their fans.

The video was initially shared on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where it accumulated millions of views within hours. Users were divided between those who believe they are witnessing the beginning of a romance and those who argue that it is just a meeting between lifelong friends. The #ShakiraYSanz trend on Twitter has generated thousands of tweets, with theories and memories of their previous collaborations.

How was the romantic dinner between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz in Miami?

The dinner took place at an elegant restaurant in Miami, a destination known for being a meeting point for celebrities. In the video, Shakira and Alejandro Sanz can be seen at a secluded table, enjoying a lively conversation and laughter, which many interpreted as a sign of complicity. The dinner took place in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere, with both artists displaying an evident closeness that did not go unnoticed by those present.

Witnesses of the encounter were quick to comment on social media, describing the atmosphere as “romantic” and “warm.” Some even claimed to have seen Shakira and Sanz sharing moments of affection, such as brief touches on the hand and prolonged glances, further fueling rumors of a possible romance.

The artists have collaborated on two songs and have coincided in various live performances. Photo: Vanitatis

Have the singers confirmed any romantic relationship so far?

So far, neither Shakira nor Alejandro Sanz have made any official statements about the nature of their relationship following the dinner in Miami. In various previous interviews, both have stated that their relationship is merely friendly, highlighting the deep admiration and mutual respect they have for each other. In 2020, Sanz dedicated an emotional post on Instagram to Shakira, calling her “one of the most wonderful people he has ever met.”

The lack of official comments keeps fans on tenterhooks, waiting for any new clues or statements that may emerge. Meanwhile, speculation and theories continue, fueled by each new public appearance of the artists together.

In 2022, Shakira split from footballer Gerard Piqué, while Alejandro Sanz split from his partner Rachel Valdés last year. Photo: The Objective

What interactions have Shakira and Alejandro Sanz had in the past?

Shakira and Alejandro Sanz have collaborated on several musical hits, consolidating a professional and friendly relationship that has endured over the years. Among their most notable collaborations are the songs “La Tortura” and “Te lo agradezco, pero no”, which became huge hits and demonstrated the artistic chemistry between the two.

Over the years, they have shared multiple stages and have been seen together on various occasions, both at public events and in more private gatherings. The most dedicated followers have scoured both their social networks, finding numerous interactions that reflect a deep and constant friendship. From messages of mutual support to live collaborations, the relationship between Shakira and Sanz has always been a topic of interest for their fans.

In addition, Sanz and Shakira have publicly expressed their mutual admiration in several interviews, highlighting the inspiration and support they provide each other in their respective careers.