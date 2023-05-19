It’s been almost a year since Shakira and Gerard Pique They separated and there is no news about the two of them, every day there is one.

The Colombian is still in Miami, United States, working, looking for more photos than he has harvested.

(Shakira gets pulled from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”) (James Rodríguez: this was the inauguration of “Arrogante”, his new restaurant in Bogotá)

Another problem

The former soccer player leads his life in Barcelona next to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, but it does not escape the comments.

Recently, the Barranquilla native released her new work, ‘Acróstico’ in which she sings with her children, Sasha and Milan, which has been a success.

Will it be true?

However, the Colombian has been accused of plagiarism, it is not the first time, but the most recent.

“Recently, an accusation of plagiarism has been made known in the melody of the aforementioned song, which is very similar to a theme by the Basque singer paula mattheus called ‘I told you for real'”, said the information from ABC in Spain.

and adds: “It has been the same artist who has spoken about it in her ‘stories’ on Instagram, where she has written the following: «Yes, it looks alike but I doubt that @shakira has plagiarized me ‘I told you for real’. They are things that happen in music sometimes that are coincidence (I imagine)”.

At the moment, Shakira and her group have not ruled on the matter and they hope that the issue will move forward.

“As can be seen in the statement shared by the Spanish artist, she has continued to reaffirm that the two themes are similar, indicating that” that is a good theme,” says the newspaper.

(Video: with fists and kicks, fans attack West Ham players and relatives)

(Serious threats to a footballer who scored an own goal on the last date of Colombian football)