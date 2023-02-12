The novel continues. The separation of the singer Shakira and the ex-footballer Gerard Piqué live another chapter of ‘love and pain’, revealed this Sunday.

In the middle of the news originated in Barcelona that he realized that the police went to the house of the Barranquillera on his birthday, now it is revealed that he had already been seen with Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s new girlfriend.

(Shakira: the police arrive at her house and Piqué is in ‘shock’, video) (Piqué made a harsh confession about his girlfriend Clara Chía: and Shakira? Video)

After the police…

It was learned that on February 2 the neighbors had to call the police, because the noise of loud music for the celebration of the singer’s 46th birthday did not leave them alone.

Shakira was the protagonist of a party that lasted until late at night, something that annoyed the people who live around her.

The agents arrived at Shakira’s house and asked that the volume of the music be lowered, because the neighbors were uncomfortable, something that did not happen to majors.

It was also known that Piqué was uncomfortable because he did not like that the agents went to his children’s houseSasha and Milanand more for that reason.

‘He was a quiet person’

Well, this Sunday something else was known. They assure that the woman from Barranquilla already knew Clara Chía, since they had met at Piqué’s company, Kosmos.

It is known that Clara worked there, she was an intern in the company of the former Barcelona defender and although Shakira was not a regular visitor, she was referenced. Piqué was in the office.

This is how the journalist told it Roberto Antolin, who assured that the Colombian did not see Clara Chía as a threat in the future.

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Instagram: @3gerarpique / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

“She knows Clara from when she was a company intern, Chía Marti is not a stunning woman, she is rather normal,” said the Spanish journalist.

And he added: “She already knew her and saw her as a very calm person and who behaved very well with the Colombian.”

(Super Bowl: the time Jennifer Lopez blew up and talked about the show with Shakira)

(Gustavo Puerta, the ‘chubby’ who devoured the South American sub-20: his story)

Sports