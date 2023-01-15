Shakira against Piquè: puppet of a witch addressed to the mother-in-law | VIDEO

The soap opera Shakira-Piquè is enriched by a new, sensational detail: the Colombian singer, in fact, exhibited on one of the balconies of her apartment the puppet of a witch facing exactly the home of her now ex mother-in-law.

In fact, Shakira still lives close to her former in-laws, as confirmed by the interpreter’s last song, entitled I’m too big for you (I’m too old for you ed.), in which the Colombian sings: “You left me my in-laws as my neighbors. The media at my door. You thought you hurt me, you made me stronger. Women no longer cry, they invoice. From love to hate the step is short”.

In a video circulated on social media and also taken up by some broadcasters Spanish, a witch puppet can be seen displayed on the balcony of Shakira’s house, which, according to presenter Jordi Basté, faces the kitchen of her in-laws’ house.

Shakira’s war against Pique therefore continues. The singer has already caused discussion for the verses contained in her last song in which she attacks her ex and her new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martì, singing phrases such as: “Zero little grudge, I wish you good luck with the my substitute. I don’t even know what happened to you. You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you.”

And again: “You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, but you also make your brain work a bit”.

A very harsh attack to which both the girlfriend of the former Barcelona footballer and Piquè himself responded.

Clara Chia Martì, in fact, posted the yawn emoticon in a story about hers profile Instagram, which he then promptly removed shortly after.

Gerard Piquè, on the other hand, replied to Shakira during a live broadcast on Twitch in which, showing his watch on his wrist, he declared: “This watch is for life”.