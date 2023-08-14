TO Shakira suitors are raining down on her. Once she ended her relationship with Gerard Piquéas he has been linked to various sports and entertainment personalities.

It was said at the time that he was related to the player of the nba jimmy bulterthen he was linked to the pilot of Formula 1 Lewis Hamiltonbut nothing has been confirmed.

He accompanied the Miami Heat to a few games in the final of the tournament and Hamilton to some Formula 1 competitions.

The Colombian was in the competitions of Miami, Barcelona, ​​Great Britain and then he was seen with Hamilton.

Photo: Shakira and Drake’s Instagram

These days, the barranquillera is in Los Angeles United Statesworking on his new project.

And he was seen at a party where the Canadian rapper was also present. Drake, Who are you associated with now?

What is said

According to Daily Mail“the two singers left the place after three in the morning on Sunday, she with an orange sleeveless shirt and he with a blue overshirt, with just a few minutes apart,” it was said.

He added: “Shakira and Drake sparked romance rumors after discreetly leaving the same after-party early Sunday morning at West Hollywood, Calif.

After a night out, a witness revealed to DailyMail.com that the 46-year-old superstar and the 36-year-old Canadian rapper were seen leaving “within minutes of each other at 3:25am”.

