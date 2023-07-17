After the stormy end of her marriage to Gerard Piquè, Shakira would have started a new relationship with another athlete. This time it is not a footballer, but a basketball player: the rumors that speak of a flirtation of the Colombian singer with Jimmy Butler, NBA star of the Miami Heat, are increasingly insistent. The outings together are more and more frequent and last Wednesday they went out to dinner in a restaurant in London. Shakira is 13 years older than Butler, but the age difference doesn’t seem to be an issue for the two.