Singer Shakira On Wednesday, September 20, he premiered his first song from the Mexican regional. The melody titled ‘The boss’ together with Fuerza Regida represents a kind of criticism of labor exploitation and bad bosses. As expected, the single has been a success, because it is also said that it would carry hints towards her ex-husband Gerard Piqué and even her ex-father-in-law. However now a mexican dancer would reveal the alleged Shakira’s mistreatment and even debt.

Jenny Garcia is a Mexican dancer, choreographer and conductor who has worked with various entertainment personalities. The former dancer from the program ‘Venga la Alegría’ has been part of the dance corps in shows of singers like Thalía, El Buki, Lupita D’alessio and even Shakira, but what no one would imagine is the strong revelation she would make about her bad experience alongside the performer of ‘BZRP Music Sessions 53’, ‘TQG’ and ‘El Jefe’.

During her intervention on the podcast ‘Se te estar di y di’, where Jenny García is host, is where the dancer shared What would your bad experience have been like? as a dancer in the concerts that Shakira took place at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2006. The Mexican’s statements have been recalled regarding the recent premiere of the song ‘El Jefe’, where the Colombian singer would be launching herself against labor exploitation and evildoers. bosses, however Jenny’s comments would reveal a little known and pleasant facet of Piqué’s ex-partner.

Shakira after criticizing labor exploitation in El Jefe dancer blames mistreatment and debt/ Photo: Instagram @shakira.

Jenny García reveals mistreatment by Shakira; What else did the Colombian woman do to him?

Jenny Garciaa renowned Mexican dancer, choreographer and host with a career in the entertainment industry, has shared shocking details about her experience working with Shakira during a tour in Mexico. In a recent interview, García revealed uncomfortable situations and unfavorable treatment that she and other dancers faced during that period, shedding light on an unknown side of the international superstar.

“The way he treated us dancers… I have worked with very successful people, Buky, Lupita D’alessio, many people at the National Auditorium, with Thalía, with recognized artists, and they were all dancers, ‘boys Welcome, guys, whatever you need,’ but she (Shakira) didn’t go to say thank you, He turned our faces away, he scolded us a lot, took us off stagethere were a lot of things,” Jenny initially explained.

Jenny García reveals mistreatment by Shakira; What else did she do to him / Photo: Instagram @jennygarciaoficial

García expressed that Shakira seemed distant and unkind, but that was not all, because on one occasion he would have taken them out of her dressing room without clothes and until they had never been paid for the 12 concerts they gave with the Mexican throughout the country. Aztec.

“He took me out of my dressing room, I was topless at the Palacio de los Deportes, she entered my bathroom, because the lady’s bathroom broke, security took us out, she entered because her bathroom broke down, she got out and not a thank you, not a sorry girls,” García said. ” Also, I told the security if they want us not to talk to them, we don’t, but my friend was in a thong and I was in underskirts like that,” Jenny confessed.

This invasion of privacy and lack of consideration for the work team has generated surprise and disapproval among the followers of the Colombian artist. Finally, the former ‘Venga la Joy’ dancer confessed that she did not receive payment for the 12 dates she did with the Colombian star.

“I went on 12 dates with her and she didn’t pay me friend. “I would have worked with her without being paid, but the way she treated us dancers (isn’t worth it),” García explained.

These revelations have called into question the positive and charismatic image that Shakira projects publicly, opening debate and controversy on social networks. While Shakira’s followers defend her and argue that the dancer should have sued her for payment to the company that hired her for the shows, others state that regardless of her debt, what is surprising is the artist’s mistreatment.

