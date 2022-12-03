Shakira, after agreement with Piqué, explodes for versions about a new romance

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian singer Shakira went to the Court of First Instance for an agreement with Piqué.
The Colombian artist spoke about her sentimental situation.
December 3, 2022, 09:53 A.M.
Colombian singer Shakira He denied this Saturday the rumors about an alleged romantic relationship with his surf instructor and asked that these “speculations” be put aside, since at this moment he does not have “any partner” and is totally focused on the well-being of his children.
ask for respect
“Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculations. I have no partner and no illusion other than dedicating myself entirely to my children and their well-being,” he said in statements to EFE and other media.
The artist from Barranquilla thus slammed the recent rumors published in some media about a hypothetical sentimental relationship with her surf instructor.
In fact, sources from the singer’s environment have made it clear that Shakira only has a professional relationship with her monitor, who also previously taught her two children and even, at the time, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.
The denial of these speculations comes two days after Shakira and Piqué signed before a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona the agreement that will allow the singer to settle with their children, milan and sashain Miami (United States).
EFE
