Tremendous success was achieved Shakira being the protagonist of the Video Music Awards from MTV with the triumph of the Video Vanguard Award, celebrating several decades of career and one of the best videographies in the history of music.

Shakira reviewed her greatest hits on stage with a presentation of just over ten minutes that left everyone speechless and to celebrate she decided to have a great gesture with her fans and this was to launch new official merchandise so that they could purchase it and thus have a part of it.

Through their social networks, Shakira unveiled the new models of his new clothing collection, but left everyone shocked when they saw the style he followed, because they immediately realized that it was very similar to which Taylor Swift had been promoting for a few years now.

Now, Taylor fans They accuse Shakira of copying their ideasince the Colombian’s new products present color sketch-style drawings with some of her most iconic outfits in music videos and the similarities with those of the American singer are undeniable.

Shakira accused of copying Taylor Swift’s style in clothing collection

Images comparing the products immediately went viral on social networks and the truth is that they are practically the same. Despite the criticism and comments on the matter, neither of the two singers have spoken out.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, thoroughly enjoyed Shakira’s live performance at the VMAs as this year’s winner of the Video Vanguard Award, proving that she is a big fan of the Colombian’s music and doesn’t care what’s out there. happened with their clothing brands.

