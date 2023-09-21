Shakira, 46, has been using her songs for more than a year to talk about her broken heart, vent and throw darts at her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía. He single, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, along with Bizarrap, he caught everyone by surprise with the harsh words he used against the Catalan footballer. And even against his ex-mother-in-law. However, the public is already more than accustomed to the Colombian artist revealing aspects of her life through the lyrics of her songs. In his new song, The boss —collaboration with the American Mexican music group Fuerza Regida—, which premiered on Wednesday and is a criticism of workplace discrimination, the singer has done it again. This time with a few words dedicated to her ex-father-in-law, Joan Piqué; and she also wanted to highlight her role in her life and in that of her two children of Lili Melgar, who served as nanny for Milan and Sasha since they were both little.

The lyrics of the new single are not to be missed: “They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in a grave.” Shakira published on her networks as a message to promote the release of the song. Some words that have caused special controversy among his followers and from which multiple theories have emerged. The boss, song that begins with the mythical “Shakira, Shakira” of Hips Don’t Lie, focuses on labor inequality. The chorus begins with “He has me recruited, the son of a bitch,” and tells the story of an employee and his difference in salary with respect to his boss: “I have a shitty boss, who doesn’t pay me well.”

More information

As many have commented on the networks, what has surprised the Colombian’s followers the most is the presence of Lili Melgar in the video clip. In addition to giving her a close-up in slow motion in the music video, Shakira utters a phrase about the caregiver who has sparked controversy on the internet: “Lili Melgar, for you this song that they didn’t pay you compensation for.” According to some rumors published by many media outlets, this would be another direct attack on the former soccer player, since he would have unfairly fired the worker without giving her the compensation that corresponded to her. Something that Melgar’s own daughter would have confirmed, who has shared different messages on her Dariana Melgar also seems to confirm that her mother was fired unfairly, since she has also shared a publication with the following message: “For those who do not know the context of this part of the song: this is Lili Melgar, nana to Shakira’s children. Lili appears in the video and Shakira mentions that she was not compensated, it is known that Piqué did not pay what he owed her. That’s why the reference.”

The nanny of the children that Shakira shares with Piqué has been a special companion to the artist in every step of this last year. According to multiple publications, Melgar was the person who helped the Colombian singer find evidence to prove that Piqué was being unfaithful to her. And she achieved it. It was she herself who noticed that every time Shakira went on a trip for work, her food ran out quickly – there is no better example than the controversial and talked about jar of jam. “I went to the refrigerator to find out the truth,” said the singer in an interview for the British program This Morning. Thanks to their collaboration, the artist was able to confirm the infidelity, which finally ended their relationship of more than 12 years in June 2022. According to the theories born after the new song, Shakira would have paid more than a million euros for the appearance by Melgar in the video clip, which in just four hours accumulated more than two million views. The relationship between the two has strengthened over time and now, Milan and Sasha’s nanny lives with the artist in Miami, a city to which she moved after reaching an agreement on the custody of the children after months of tough negotiations with Pique.

The video has had special interest in the last few hours, by ascending the pyramid of views on YouTube. In it, Shakira wanted to be faithful to the northern style of the song, so she dares to ride a horse and looks different looks of Texan air – high-heeled boots that reach to the knees and a cowboy hat matching a fringed dress – that have been especially applauded on social networks.