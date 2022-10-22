Shakira She has probably been the artist with the most media coverage in recent months. her breakup with Gerard Piqué It has been one of the most controversial in the entertainment world.

This separation inspired her two hits “I congratulate you” and “Monotonía”, hits by the Colombian that show the feelings of the composer.

However, not all the songs recorded by Shakira they have seen the light of day. The artist has some songs recorded that were never released and are now considered ‘lost media’. Find out what they are in this note.

“Come down love”

“The italian job” is a memorable movie starring Mark Wahlberg. It managed to get more than 100 million dollars at the American box office. “Come down love” was the main soundtrack of the film, which was in charge of Shakira.

The Colombian finished her job correctly. However, the song was ultimately rejected.

Poster of “The italian job”. Photo: IMDb

“wolf” in French

2009 was the year that Shakira performed a French version of his hit “wolf”. Unfortunately, the song was not released or included on the album.

As it is known, the song only had a version in Spanish and in English titled “She wolf”.

“Freedom”

Shakira together with René from Calle 13 they recorded “Freedom” in 2010. This theme had a huge political charge in its lyrics. The Colombian decided not to release the song and the singer publicly and disappointedly criticized him.

Shakira in a concert with René from Calle 13. Photo: People

“Tons”

In 2016, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” published on her social networks a preview of what should have been “Tons”, a reggaeton song. The full version was never revealed to the public.

Poster of what would have been “Tons” by Shakira. Photo: Vevo/YouTube

“mad love”

Shakira I had recorded the theme “mad love” in 2018, a collaboration with Sean Paul Y David Guetta. This song would be released, but with Becky G. instead of Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner.

The reason why the Colombian decided to abandon the project is not known. The most accepted hypothesis is that he was not satisfied with the final result.