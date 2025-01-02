José María Herrera Madrid

The prestige enjoyed by Spanish painting of the Golden Age has tended to obscure the fame of the equally meritorious sculpture of that era. He Prado Museum offers the opportunity to correct this erroneous impression with a landmark sample…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only