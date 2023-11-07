You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
They lost 1-0 and criticism erupted.
He Shakthar Donetsk, in his Hamburg exile, gave the big surprise and defeated Barcelona this Tuesday (1-0) in a new failed exercise for those of Xavi Hernandez, who wasted the first chance they had to certify their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The Ukrainian team took the lead five minutes before the end of the first half through a cross Giorgi Gocholeishvili to the penalty spot that Sikan headed home.
Anger
Barcelona, which in the first 45 minutes did not have a single shot on target, increased its dangerous actions after making four substitutions in the 59th minute, but could not equalize the match, which would have given the team a pass. next round.
The captain of Barcelona, Marc-André Ter Stegen, He stated this Tuesday, after losing to Shakhtar Donetsk (1-0) on the fourth day of the Champions League, that the Barça team “is angry” and that these defeats “cannot happen”, after losing the first opportunity to access round of 16
“Now we will give one hundred percent these days to win on Sunday and go to the national team strike,” analyzed the German goalkeeper, who conceded his second goal in the top European competition this season.
This is the second defeat for the team led by Xavi Hernández this season after the setback on October 28 against the Real Madrid (1-2).
