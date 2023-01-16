The owner of the Shakhtar DonetskRinat Akhmétov, announced on Monday that he will allocate 1,000 million grivas (about 25 million euros) to help the fighters and their families in Ukraine after the sale to Chelsea of ​​the young Ukrainian soccer star, Mykhaylo Mudrykfor 100 million euros.

“His achievements have no analogue in recent history. Thanks to them (the soldiers), their sacrifice and courage in containing the enemy in the first months of the war, we all feel that the victory of Ukraine is inevitable,” he said. Akhmetov it’s a statement.

Akhmetov He was referring, in particular, to the defenders of the port of Mariupol (Azov Sea), who resisted the brutal Russian siege for months.

The money will be dedicated to medical treatment, psychological help and obtaining prostheses for those wounded in combat.

Akhmetov He acknowledged that his dream is to win trophies in Europe with Shakhtar, but admitted that this is impossible now, since “in Ukraine a petty and unfair war is taking place against us by the Russian Federation.”

“I am convinced that we will win the war. We will play a friendly game with him. Chelsea at the Donbas Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine. We must do everything possible to bring that day closer, ”she said.

Mudryk appeared wrapped in a Ukrainian flag at his presentation with the Chelseaa club that belonged to the Russian oligarch Román Abramóvich until last year.