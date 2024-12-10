























































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Shakhtar Donetsk – Bayern Munich of the Champions League, which is played at Veltins-Arena at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 6 for M+, Champions League 4 for M+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Shakhtar Donetsk – Bayern Munich

Classification and statistics between Shakhtar Donetsk – Bayern München

Shakhtar Donetsk comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



PSV



while Bayern München played their last Champions League match against



PSG



. He Shakhtar Donetsk currently occupies the position number 27 of the Champions League with 4 points, while their rival,

Bayern Munichoccupies the place 8 with 12 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Shakhtar Donetsk schedule, the Bayern München schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.