Zurich (Reuters)

Shakhtar Donetsk filed a complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, saying it lost revenues of about 40 million euros ($43.63 million) as a result of emergency transfer rules announced by FIFA during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In June last year, FIFA amended the player transfer rules, allowing foreign players affected by the conflict in Ukraine to suspend their contracts until June 2023.

Shakhtar said that FIFA’s decision caused losses in income from the transfer of players and deprived him of revenues amounting to approximately 40 million euros, after “many international players” left the club for free.

“Shakhtar has lodged a complaint with the European Commission against (FIFA) regarding the suspension of employment contracts by international players and coaches,” Sergey Balkin, the club’s chief executive, said in a statement.

He continued, “This complaint comes after the club’s intention to appeal against the FIFA Council’s decision to extend the implementation of the temporary amendments” it made to the rules for transferring players.

Shakhtar had lodged an appeal against the amended rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which rejected the appeal last December.