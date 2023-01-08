Karen Shakhnazarov, General Director of the Mosfilm Cinema Concern, in an interview with Izvestia, commented on the words of actor Artur Smolyaninov about supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his readiness to act on the side of Ukraine in the conflict.

Earlier, in an interview with one of the Ukrainian publications, Smolyaninov, who left Russia, said that he “doesn’t give a damn” about Russia, even if one region remains from the country, “and everything else turns into radioactive ashes.”

“I don’t think it makes sense to attach any importance to what Smolyaninov said. Well, who is Smolyaninov? <…> Did he do something? Did you play something? Shakhnazarov said.

In his opinion, the actor either “lost his mind” or showed his true position, with which he had lived for a long time.

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev, in turn, announced his intention to apply to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with a request to initiate a criminal case against Smolyaninov.

According to the deputy, the artist should repeat the path of the journalist Alexander Nevzorov (this material concerns the activities of the foreign agent Alexander Nevzorov).

Back in late October, the Gagarinsky Court of Moscow found Smolyaninov guilty in the case of discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and fined him 30 thousand rubles.

The reason for initiating the case was an interview with the actor, where he spoke negatively about the special operation to protect Donbass. According to the expert linguist, Smolyaninov’s statements characterize the actions of the Russian army as “aggressive and associated with genocide.”