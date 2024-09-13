Karen Shakhnazarov spoke out against the ban on remakes

Soviet and Russian film director Karen Shakhnazarov commented on the idea of ​​banning remakes. He is quoted by “Paragraph”.

“You can’t ban remakes. If they [авторы кино] they do it with their own money, [то работает принцип] “I want and I do.” The question is whether they do it with talent or not. As a rule, not very much. But in my opinion, there is no need to ban it either,” he said.

Shakhnazarov noted that those who don’t like it shouldn’t watch remakes. “I’m against the ban. If I have my own money, not the state’s, I want to do it. Or maybe I’ll do it with talent? Is that possible? Maybe,” the director added, emphasizing that “this is not the biggest problem of our cinema.”

