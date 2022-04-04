Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received His Excellency Mustafa Nias, President of the Senegalese National Assembly, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

At the outset of the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Mustafa Nias and his accompanying delegation, and stressed the strong historical relations that bind the two friendly countries and peoples, pointing out that these bilateral relations are characterized by great consensus regarding the various issues currently being raised on the regional and international arena.. His Excellency valued the participation of the Republic of Senegal in Expo 2020 Dubai.

For his part, Niass conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

His Excellency stressed the importance of the relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and the existence of many opportunities to enhance joint cooperation in various fields. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and a number of regional files of common interest were reviewed, in addition to strengthening cooperation in the investment and economic fields.