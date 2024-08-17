Addis Ababa (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Taye Atsek Selassie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ethiopia, in the capital Addis Ababa, where the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various areas of common interest.

His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to His Excellency Taye Atsekye Selassie, and his wishes for his country for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Taye Atsekye Selassie conveyed His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan’s greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his wishes for further development and growth for the UAE.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan stressed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Ethiopia are constantly progressing, pointing out that there are many opportunities and capabilities that serve the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

agreement

During the visit, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance, attended the signing ceremony of the AYSHA-1 wind energy project agreement in partnership with the Emirati company AMEA POWER, in the capital, Addis Ababa. The project costs $620 million and is considered the largest wind energy station in the Horn of Africa. The agreement was signed on the Emirati side by Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.